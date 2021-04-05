Cher took some heat on Twitter when she said she was watching the Derek Chauvin murder trial and pondered over whether or not she could have helped George Floyd.Full Article
'I Know My Heart': Cher Apologizes Following Social Media Backlash For George Floyd Tweet
