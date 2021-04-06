British actor Paul Ritter, who had been suffering from a brain tumor, has died at age 54, his agent confirmed on Tuesday, April 6.Full Article
'Quantum of Solace' And 'Harry Potter' Actor Paul Ritter Dead At 54
Paul Ritter dies aged 55 as tributes to Friday Night Dinner star pour in
He was best known for his roles in films including Quantum of Solace, Son of Rambow, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and..
