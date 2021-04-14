Kim Potter, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright during an altercation after a traffic stop, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter.Full Article
Officer Kim Potter Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Charged With Second-Degree Manslaughter
OK! Magazine0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Former officer charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing
Bleacher Report AOL
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, a prosecutor said. Authorities..
-
Manslaughter charge expected for Minnesota officer who shot Black man in Minneapolis suburb
CBC.ca
-
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Black motorist
IndiaTimes
-
Officer to face second-degree manslaughter charge over Daunte Wright’s death
Brisbane Times
-
Daunte Wright Shooting: Fmr. Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter Arrested, Will Be Charged With 2nd-Degree Manslaughter
cbs4.com
You might like
More coverage
Officer Kim Potter Arrested For Second-Degree Manslaughter In Shooting Of Daunte Wright
Daily Caller
Arrested on Wednesday morning
-
Live Updates: Former Brooklyn Center officer who killed Daunte Wright facing manslaughter charge
Upworthy
-
Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Arrested, To Be Charged With 2nd- Degree Manslaughter
NPR
-
Ex-Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright Arrested, to Be Charged With Manslaughter
TMZ.com
-
Police officer who killed Daunte Wright will face second-degree manslaughter charges
Washington Post