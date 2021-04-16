Bodycam police footage has been released which shows a Chicago police officer shooting and killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month which has sparked protests.Full Article
Bodycam Footage Released Of Chicago Officer Shooting And Killing 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo
