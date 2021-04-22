LeVar Burton Confirmed As 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host, Fan Support 'Made A Difference'

LeVar Burton Confirmed As 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host, Fan Support 'Made A Difference'

OK! Magazine

Published

LeVar Burton has been confirmed as one of the final 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts after fan demand. George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber and Joe Buck will also host.

Full Article