Christina Milian has welcomed her third child as a 'party of 5' when she announced the arrival of a baby boy named Kenna, whom she shares with boyfriend Matt Pokora.Full Article
'Party Of 5': Christina Milian Welcomes Her Third Child â€” See The Baby Boy
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Christina Milian Introduces Newborn Son After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3
AceShowbiz
It's another boy for the 'Dip It Low' hitmaker and her boyfriend Matt Pokora as the couple have just welcomed a new addition to..