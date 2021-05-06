Two Cute! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Adorable New Photo Of Baby Archie To Celebrate His Birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new photo of their son Archie to mark his second birthday on Thursday (06.05.21).
Baby Archie is 2! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, turns 2 today, May 6, and..
Prince Charles became the latest royal to wish a happy birthday to two-year-old Archie after uploading a cute snap to social media