'I Said What I Said': Tom Cruise Defends Profanity-Laced Meltdown On Set Of 'Mission: Impossible 7'

'I Said What I Said': Tom Cruise Defends Profanity-Laced Meltdown On Set Of 'Mission: Impossible 7'

OK! Magazine

Published

Actor Tom Cruise is standing by his 'Mission: Impossible 7' profanity-laced meltdown, saying 'I said what I said.'

Full Article