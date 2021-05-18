'Such A Pleasant, Beautiful, Surprising Gift': Jennifer Love Hewitt Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Published
Jennifer Love Hewitt has announced she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay.Full Article
Published
Jennifer Love Hewitt has announced she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay.Full Article
"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models," Jennifer Love Hewitt tells..
"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models," Jennifer Love Hewitt tells..