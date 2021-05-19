Demi Lovato has announced that they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns to they/them which 'has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work.'Full Article
Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary, Which 'Allows Me To Feel Most Authentic'
Demi Lovato updates fans on new pronouns
American pop star Demi Lovato is non-binary and has changed their pronouns to they/them, the singer has announced.