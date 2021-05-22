'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson must stand trial for allegedly committing three rapes nearly 20 years ago, a judge on Friday, May 21, ruled.Full Article
'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson To Stand Trial On 3 Rape Charges
Former 'That 70s Show' star Danny Masterson must stand trial for three counts of rape
Danny Masterson has been ordered to be brought before a judge for three counts of rape, it was ruled this week.
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges, L.A. County judge says
After three days of dramatic and often emotional testimony from three women who said “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson..