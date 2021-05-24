Mark Wahlberg Looks Unrecognizable While Filming 'Father Stu' — See His New Bod

Mark Wahlberg Looks Unrecognizable While Filming 'Father Stu' — See His New Bod

OK! Magazine

Published

Mark Wahlberg looked unrecognizable on the set of project 'Father Stu' after he revealed that he gained 20 pounds in three weeks, but wore a fat suit and prosthetics on set.

Full Article