Baby Number 4! Usher Expecting Second Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Baby Number 4! Usher Expecting Second Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

OK! Magazine

Published

Usher is expecting his fourth child in total and his second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea after she revealed her baby bump at the iHeartMusic Awards this week.

Full Article