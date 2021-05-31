They said yes! Courtney Stodden and producer Chris Sheng are engaged after Sheng popped the question over the weekend. They were first linked in 2017.Full Article
'They Said Yes': Courtney Stodden And Chris Sheng Engaged
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Courtney Stodden Announces Engagement to Chris Sheng - See Their Ring!
Courtney Stodden is getting married again! On Sunday (May 30), the 26-year-old star took to Instagram to announce that they are..
Just Jared
Courtney Stodden Engaged to Chris Sheng: Get Details About the Emotional Proposal
Courtney Stodden is engaged to partner Chris Sheng, a year after the reality star ended their controversial marriage to actor Doug..
E! Online