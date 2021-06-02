'The Wire' and 'Peyton Place' star Robert Hogan who starred in more than 100 TV shows during his life has passed away aged 87 due to complications from pneumonia.Full Article
'The Wire' And 'Peyton Place,' Actor Robert Hogan Dead At 87
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
