The disappearance of Madeleine McCann 'could be solved in months' German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has said as they probe suspect Christian Brueckner.Full Article
Madeleine McCann Case 'Could Be Solved In Months,' According To German Investigators
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Madeleine McCann investigators claim case ‘could be solved within months’
German prosecutor Hans Christian Walters said they will question convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner at the end of their..
Daily Record
Madeleine McCann case could be solved in 'months', German police claim
Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal.
Hereford Times