After social media went wild amid speculation that former President Donald Trump wore his pants backwards at a rally in North Carolina over the weekend, it has been debunked.Full Article
Donald Trump Did Not Wear His Pants Backwards — See The Clip That Has Everyone Talking
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Did Donald Trump Wear His Pants Backwards? Kriss Kross Memes Have Already Begun
Donald Trump spoke in front of the Republican party in North Carolina on Saturday, rehashing his typical talking points and bashing..
The Wrap