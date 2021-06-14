'Sad Day': Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips & Ex-Wife Autumn Kelly Reach Divorce Agreement
Peter Phillips and ex-wife Autumn Kelly have reached a divorce agreement nearly a year and a half after calling it quits.Full Article
The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn Phillips have reached a final settlement over their divorce.