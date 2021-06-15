CNN's Christiane Amanpour announced earlier this week that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer which was removed and is now undergoing chemotherapy for weeks.Full Article
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Reveals Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis
