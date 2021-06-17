'Jackass 4' Director Jeffrey Tremaine Granted Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

'Jackass 4' Director Jeffrey Tremaine Granted Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

OK! Magazine

Published

'Jackass 4' director Jeffrey Tremaine has reportedly been granted a restraining order against Bam Margera after the star was reportedly axed for breaking his contract.

Full Article