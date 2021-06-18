'The Hills: New Beginnings' star Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock after the pair began dating last year.Full Article
'The Hills: New Beginnings' Star Kaitlynn Carter Pregnant With First Child
