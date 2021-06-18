Motorcycle stuntman Alex Harvill has died at the age of 28 after crashing while practicing for a world record jump.Full Article
Motorcycle Stuntman Alex Harvill Dead At 28 After Practicing For World Record Jump
Motorcycle daredevil dies from horror crash in world record jump attempt
Alex Harvill, 28, was trying to set a world record.
Daredevil Alex Harvill Dies After Crashing During World-Record Jump Attempt
Daredevil Alex Harvill -- a famous motorcycle stuntman -- died Thursday after crashing during a world-record jump attempt.
