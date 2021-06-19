'No Idea What The F- Michael Costello Is Doing': Chrissy Teigen Threatens Legal Action Against Michael Costello

'No Idea What The F- Michael Costello Is Doing': Chrissy Teigen Threatens Legal Action Against Michael Costello

OK! Magazine

Published

Chrissy Teigen speaks out after Costello shared what she and hubby John Legend are calling fabricated DMs.

Full Article