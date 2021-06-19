'No Idea What The F- Michael Costello Is Doing': Chrissy Teigen Threatens Legal Action Against Michael Costello
Published
Chrissy Teigen speaks out after Costello shared what she and hubby John Legend are calling fabricated DMs.Full Article
Published
Chrissy Teigen speaks out after Costello shared what she and hubby John Legend are calling fabricated DMs.Full Article
Chrissy Teigen says she has "no idea what the f*** Michael Costello is doing" when it comes to faking an alleged DM convo between..