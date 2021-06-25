Lily Collins has been cast to play Polly Pocket in an upcoming film written and directed by Lena Dunham about a young girl befriending a pocket-sized woman.Full Article
Lily Collins Cast As Polly Pocket In Lena Dunham Written & Directed Live Action
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lena Dunham va réaliser un film en live action de «Polly Pocket» avec Lily Collins
Cover Video FR STUDIO
Lena Dunham va écrire et réaliser un film en live action de «Polly Pocket» avec Lily Collins.
Lena Dunham signs up Lily Collins for Polly Pocket movie
Cover Video STUDIO
More coverage
Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live Action Movie From Lena Dunham
Lily Collins is set to play Polly Pocket! If you don’t know, Polly Pocket is a popular children’s toy set that began in the..
Just Jared
Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live-Action Movie From Lena Dunham
Since she first captured kids’ hearts in the late 1980s, Polly Pocket has inspired playsets, dolls, web series and television..
Upworthy