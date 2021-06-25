'You Are My World And My Heart': Channing Tatum Shares Sweet First Photo Of Daughter Everly's Face
Channing Tatum offered a glimpse into his personal life by sharing the first photo of his daughter Everly's face on Instagram.Full Article
He shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Channing Tatum is letting his Instagram followers in on another part of his life. The She's the Man actor, 41, shared his first..