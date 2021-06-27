Tyler, The Creator has apologized to Selena Gomez in a new song, 'Manifesto,' for controversial comments he made about her and then-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2010 and 2011.Full Article
Tyler, The Creator Apologizes To Selena Gomez In New Song For Justin Bieber Comments
Tyler the Creator apologizes to Selena Gomez with explicit song lyrics about Justin Bieber
Tyler the Creator's new song "Manifesto" features a shout out to Selena Gomez over his previous tweets.
