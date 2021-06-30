General Hospital star Stuart Damon has died at the age of 84 following a struggle with renal failure. He joined 'General Hospital' as Dr. Alan Quartermaine in 1977.Full Article
'General Hospital' Star Stuart Damon Dies Aged 84
