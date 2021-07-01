The Trump Organization and finance chief Allen Weisselberg have been indicted by a Manhattan Grand Jury following an investigation into tax affairs and bonuses.Full Article
Trump Organization And Finance Chief Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury
The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
