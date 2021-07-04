Nick Cannon, 40, became a dad for the seventh time on June 23 when current rumored girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, gave birth to precious, little Zen Cannon.Full Article
Dad Again, Feeling Zen! Nick Cannon Becomes A Father For The Fourth Time This Year
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nick Cannon is a dad again: his fourth baby in just six months!
Nick Cannon has become a father for the seventh time after his girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed their baby Zen into the world on..
Bang Media International Limited