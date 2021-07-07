Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has filed legal documents requesting that her daughter be allowed to choose her own lawyer in order to end her conservatorship.Full Article
Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Requests Private Lawyer To End Conservatorship: Report
