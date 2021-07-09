The internet went wild when a photo emerged of 15-year-old Barron Trump towering over mother Melania Trump and is reportedly already 6 feet 7 inches tall.Full Article
How Tall Is Barron Trump? Internet Goes Wild Over Former First Son's Height
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Barron Trump Spotted in Rare New Photos with Melania Trump, Buzz About His Height Goes Viral
New photos have emerged of Barron Trump and his height is very apparent in the new sighting. The 15-year-old son of former..
Just Jared