Britney Spears Reaches Out To Superstar Lawyer Matthew Rosengart To Help End Conservatorship Nightmare
Published
Britney Spears has made the first move to end her long nightmare by contacting a power legal firm to fire Jamie.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears has made the first move to end her long nightmare by contacting a power legal firm to fire Jamie.Full Article
Singer Britney Spears on Wednesday won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end a 13-year-long conservatorship and..
Britney Spears will be allowed to use her own choice of lawyer in her ongoing conservatorship battle, after her court-appointed..