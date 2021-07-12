'The Middle' actress Patricia Heaton took to Instagram to share with her fans that she was celebrating 3 years 'of freedom from alcohol' and offered support for others.Full Article
Patricia Heaton Celebrates 3 Years 'Of Freedom From Alcohol'
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Patricia Heaton celebrates three years sober in 'freedom from alcohol' Instagram post
USATODAY.com
Patricia Heaton told followers she was celebrating three years sober from alcohol in a post on Instagram.