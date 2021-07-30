Saturday Night Live's Michael Che Slammed For 'Gross' Jokes About Olympian Simone Biles, Wipes Instagram Clean

Saturday Night Live's Michael Che Slammed For 'Gross' Jokes About Olympian Simone Biles, Wipes Instagram Clean

OK! Magazine

Published

Michael Che wiped his Instagram clean after he posted a series of inappropriate jokes about Olympian Simone Biles.

Full Article