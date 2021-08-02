Kind Of A Big Deal! Sarah Jessica Parker & Chris Noth Reunite On Set Of 'And Just Like That...'

Kind Of A Big Deal! Sarah Jessica Parker & Chris Noth Reunite On Set Of 'And Just Like That...'

OK! Magazine

Published

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth reunited on set of 'Sex and the City' sequel 'And Just Like That...' — see photos, here!

Full Article