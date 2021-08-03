When her time as Dr. Meredith Grey on 'Grey's Anatomy' comes to an end, Ellen Pompeo admitted that she is not 'super excited about continuing my acting career.'Full Article
Ellen Pompeo Says She Might Not Continue Acting After 'Grey's Anatomy'
"Now that I`m 50, I don`t see myself that way at all, I think...that I can do whatever I want or I can do nothing at all, quite..
