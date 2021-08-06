With her fraud trial nearing, former business woman Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to her first child. The trial is slated to take place this month after delays.Full Article
Elizabeth Holmes Welcomes First Child Ahead Of Fraud Trial
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Welcomed a Baby Last Month While She Awaits Criminal Trial
Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to her first child. The 37-year-old Theranos founder, who is awaiting criminal trial for 12 counts..
Just Jared