After losing Greg Grippo and Michael Allio last week, Katie Thurston still found love on 'The Bachelorette' when she left the show engaged to Blake Moynes.Full Article
Katie Thurston Says 'Yes' To Blake Moynes On 'The Bachelorette' Finale
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Is Engaged: Get a Status Update on Bachelor Nation Couples
E! Online
Katie Thurston has handed out her final rose. Monday, Aug. 9 marked the finale for season 17 of The Bachelorette and, in typical..
-
The Bachelorette' finale sees Katie Thurston's run end with an engagement
Upworthy
-
'The Bachelorette' finale sees Katie Thurston's run end with an engagement
FOXNews.com
-
See Every Photo from Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes' Engagement Moment on 'The Bachelorette'
Just Jared
-
The Bachelorette' Finale Sees Katie Thurston Give 'Gaslighting' Greg Grippo the Business
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Speak Out for the First Time Since Bachelorette Engagement
E! Online
When it came to capturing Katie Thurston's heart, Blake Moynes was ultimately the one who rose to the occasion. Following a season..
-
'The Bachelorette' finale recap: Katie gets engaged in the aftermath of losing two frontrunners
USATODAY.com
-
Katie Thurston Has Tense Reunion with Greg Grippo During 'Bachelorette' Finale (Spoilers)
Just Jared
-
All the Details on Bachelorette Katie Thurston's Engagement Ring From Blake Moynes
E! Online
-
Find Out If Katie Thurston Actually Got Engaged in The Bachelorette's Shocking Finale
E! Online