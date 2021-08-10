Christina Applegate revealed to fans on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.Full Article
Christina Applegate Reveals She Was Recently Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Wibbitz Top Stories
Christina Applegate , Reveals Multiple Sclerosis, Diagnosis.
Applegate, 49, took to Twitter in the early hours of Aug. 10 to..
-
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis; know more about this disease
Indian Express
-
Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: ‘It’s Been a Tough Road’
Extra
-
Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis: ‘It’s been a strange journey’
Indian Express
-
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
Denver Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Newsmax
Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis. The actress revealed that she had been diagnosed several weeks ago and admitted that..
-
Actor Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
CBC.ca
-
‘Tough road’: Actor Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
Brisbane Times
-
Christina Applegate multiple sclerosis diagnosis: What are the warning signs?
Upworthy
-
Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Upworthy