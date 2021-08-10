Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces He's Stepping Down Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul To Become New York’s First Female Governor After Cuomo Announces Resignation
CBS 2 New York
With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual..
Gov. Cuomo: I didn't realize the extent to which the line had been redrawn
Bleacher Report AOL
Advertisement
More coverage
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning in wake of sexual harassment claims
7News - The Denver Channel
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he is resigning from his position in light of sexual harassment allegations made..