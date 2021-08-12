Britney Spears' Father Jamie Reportedly Agrees To Step Down From Singer's Controversial Conservatorship
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears agreed to step down from Singer's controversial conservatorship.Full Article
The star's lawyer accuses Jamie Spears of taking 'cheap shots' after legal documents are revealed.
Major news in the world of Britney Spears today as her father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down from her conservatorship...