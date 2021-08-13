Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott was found in her bathroom following her suicide attempt — here are the new details.Full Article
Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Was Reportedly Found In Her Bathroom Following Suicide Attempt
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly hospitalized after suicide attempt
Page Six
Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly hospitalized after suicide attempt
Advertisement
More coverage
Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Allegedly Penned Heartbreaking Message After Mother's Death, Days Before Reported Suicide Attempt
OK! Magazine
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott was reportedly hospitalized after she made an attempt on her own life on July 30, only a week after her..
-
Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly hospitalized after suicide attempt
Upworthy
-
Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Reportedly Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt
Extra
-
Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Attempts Suicide Days After Her Mother’s Death
Upworthy
-
Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt
HipHopDX