'Jeopardy!' staff are reportedly blindsided by the decision for executive producer Mike Richards becoming the permanent host, with fans expressing doubt too.Full Article
'Jeopardy!' Staff Blindsided By Mike Richards Becoming Permanent Host, Source Says
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
POLL: Should the search for a new 'Jeopardy!' host end with LeVar Burton?
SWNS STUDIO
He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of "Jeopardy!" fans to win over after..