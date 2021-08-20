Prince Harry was all smiles at a surprise appearance at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Colorado and pledged to make a $1.5 million charity donation.Full Article
Prince Harry All Smiles At Polo Match In Colorado, Pledges $1.5 Million Charity Donation
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Prince Harry Announces $1.5 Million Charity Donation from Memoir at Surprise Polo Match Appearance in Aspen
People
Prince Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity to help children affected by HIV in Africa