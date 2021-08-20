Prince Harry All Smiles At Polo Match In Colorado, Pledges $1.5 Million Charity Donation

Prince Harry All Smiles At Polo Match In Colorado, Pledges $1.5 Million Charity Donation

OK! Magazine

Published

Prince Harry was all smiles at a surprise appearance at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Colorado and pledged to make a $1.5 million charity donation.

Full Article