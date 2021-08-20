Kylie Jenner Reportedly Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
-
All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy
E! Online
-
Kylie Jenner expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott: reports
FOXNews.com
-
Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby Number 2 with Travis Scott
TMZ.com
-
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
E! Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Kylie Jenner Pregnant Again Soon According To Friends
Hollywood Life
Kylie Jenner ‘wants another child’ and now that her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, is three-years-old, there’s a..