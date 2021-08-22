Queen Elizabeth 'Getting Lawyered Up' Following Prince Harry & Meghan's Verbal Attacks On The Royal Family
Published
Queen Elizabeth has reached her limits for the verbal attacks on the royal family by Prince Harry and Megan Markle.Full Article
Published
Queen Elizabeth has reached her limits for the verbal attacks on the royal family by Prince Harry and Megan Markle.Full Article
Here are some recent shocking moments in royal life that we will likely still feel residual effects of tomorrow. Buzz60’s Chloe..
Meghan Markel received birthday wishes from her royal in-laws. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.