Jon Gosselin Shares First Day Of School Photo Of Kids Hannah & Collin Nearly One Year After Abuse Allegations
Published
Jon Gosselin posts a first day of school photo of his kids Hannah & Collin nearly one year after abuse allegations.Full Article
Published
Jon Gosselin posts a first day of school photo of his kids Hannah & Collin nearly one year after abuse allegations.Full Article
Collin and Hannah Gosselin, two members of the titular octet of Jon & Kate Plus 8, are starting their junior year of high school.
See the 17-year-olds as they head back to school.