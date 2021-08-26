Zoë Kravitz's Divorce From Karl Glusman Finalized As Actress' Romance With Channing Tatum Appears To Heat Up

Zoë Kravitz's Divorce From Karl Glusman Finalized As Actress' Romance With Channing Tatum Appears To Heat Up

OK! Magazine

Published

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce has been finalized as her romance with Channing Tatum continues to heat up.

Full Article