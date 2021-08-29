83-Year-Old Alleged Former Mistress Of President John F. Kennedy Finally Shares Her Story After Nearly 60 Years
Published
President John F. Kennedy's alleged affair with a 20-year-old college student goes public after nearly 60 years.Full Article
Published
President John F. Kennedy's alleged affair with a 20-year-old college student goes public after nearly 60 years.Full Article
**A tragedy in making**
It was former US President John F Kennedy who came up with the sagacious suggestion that “Let..