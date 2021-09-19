After weeks of speculation, Adele and Rich Paul have finally gone Instagram official when the NBA agent featured in a photo set on the singer's account.Full Article
Adele & Rich Paul Go Instagram Official After Months Of Speculation
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Adele all but confirms Rich Paul is her boyfriend with new Instagram post
Upworthy
Rumors have been swirling for months about the status of Adele's relationship status, but now she is making it official on her..
Advertisement
More coverage
Adele Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Rich Paul
Pay no mind to all the rumors and photos that came before it ... there is incontrovertible proof this Sunday, Adele and Rich Paul..
TMZ.com